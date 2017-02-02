Just days before the reported introduction of Android Wear 2.0, New Balance has officially launched its new Android Wear 1.0 smartwatch. The New Balance RunIQ, which is targeting hardcore fitness customers, is now on sale for $299.99.

See also: Best Android Wear watches

The RunIQ has a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and inside it has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, along with an Intel Atom processor. As we stated, this smartwatch has been made for athletes. Users can connect the watch to their Strava online account, which can track their activities and measure them against family and friends.

The smartwatch includes an optical heart rate sensor, along with a built-in GPS in case you are running or biking out where few others will travel. It’s also water resistant at up to 5 ATM. The battery life is supposed to last up to 24 hours, unless you turn on the GPS constantly, which will only give you up to five hours of power.

The watch does have some non-fitness features. You can use the MyNB app on your phone to connect to Google Play Music. This will allow you to download playlists and listen to your tunes without the need for a phone while you are running. The watch also works directly with the optional ParcelQ wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which can give athletes on-demand running stats directly from the RunIQ. They are available for $109.99.

The New Balance RunIQ has a listing on Amazon, but currently the retailer shows that it is “temporarily out of stock”. Hopefully that will not last long. There’s no word on when the RunIQ will be updated to Android Wear 2.0. Current reports claim that Google will officially launch the next version of the OS on February 9.