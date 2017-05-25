The Loot Crate Exclusive Mystery Bundle is a box filled with trinkets and gadgets from top gaming and nerd sources. Each crate is random, contains 6 or 7 items, and is professionally curated to keep the booty up to date.

How much would you be willing to spend on a box of mystery loot? Maybe something in the area of $25?

Serendipity! That’s the exact price of this bundle for the duration of the offer we’ve sniffed out!

Why not take a chance? Live a little.

This deluxe crate would normally set you back $50. The goodies enclosed are valued at about $70. Uh, Winning.

At AAPicks we usually pass you on our recommendations. This selection box is something of an exception, it’s difficult to recommend something which is a surprise, but that’s kinda the point. It’s fun, it’s enticing, and it’s significantly reduced for the next few days.

Before you go!

The boys in the back room have been kicking around the idea of starting an Android Authority Tech Crate. It would be pretty similar to the offer above. You’d get a box in the mail every month filled with cool tech, Android swag, and smartphone accessories tailored to your preferences.

The box would cost about $20 per month and the average value of the contents would be between $35 and $50.

But of course, we want to know if you guys would be interested in such a thing. Let us know below!

