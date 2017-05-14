This week we talked about Google’s new Fuchsia OS, Project Trebble, and T-Mobile’s new exclusive phone. Here’s the news of the week!
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 unveiled A new generation of mid-range processors is coming from Qualcomm. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Google’s mystery OS Fuchsia now has a smartphone and tablet UI More details about Google’s mystery new OS are surfacing. Check out its UI in this post.
How smartphone cameras work – Gary explains Admit it, you only have a vague understanding of how phone cameras actually work. Let Gary change that.
Is TouchWiz on the Galaxy S8 the best Android skin? Samsung’s Android skin has a bad reputation. With the new Galaxy S8, it’s time to reconsider it.
Exclusive: T-Mobile REVVL T1 is the Uncarrier’s new affordable flagship T-Mobile thinks you’re paying too much for your smartphones. Can a self-branded smartphone change that?
Results are in: The best Android smartphone camera is… We pitched the top Android phones of the moment against each other in a photo fight. See who won.
What to expect from upcoming mid-range smartphones Flagships are flashy, but it’s the mid-range that matters to more people. This is what you can expect this year.
Android O’s Project Treble could lead to faster OS updates for smartphones Google is making a big play to remove one of the major obstacles for speedy Android updates.
Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: Which is right for YOU? These are probably your best options right now if you’re looking to buy a top Android phone. Choices, choices…
Google Pixel 2 wishlist: what we want to see It’s a little early, we know, but we’re excited for the Pixel 2 – here’s what we’d like to see.
- You can now upload images to Instagram from the mobile web
- OnePlus 5 summer launch and name confirmed in first teaser
- You can now talk to Google Assistant in Allo in French and Spanish
- Amazon launches Echo Show, an Alexa-powered speaker with touchscreen display
- Google’s new search widget promises to crank the speed up to 11
- Report claims the OPPO R9s was the best selling Android phone worldwide in Q1 2017
- What would it take for you to buy a new tablet?
- Why India is the next battleground for smartphone makers
- Google Allo can now turn your selfie picture into a sticker pack
- LG denies claims it’ll be Google’s partner for Pixel 3 smartphones
- Tizen is now a more popular smartwatch OS than Android Wear
- Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 could be half the price of the original
- Microsoft’s new plan for Windows on mobile: just use Android and iOS
- Sprint and T-Mobile have reportedly reinitiated discussion regarding possible merger
