This week we talked about Google’s new Fuchsia OS, Project Trebble, and T-Mobile’s new exclusive phone. Here’s the news of the week!

Who wants to win a LG G6?

You can’t go wrong with LG’s latest flagship. Brains and brawn, the LG G6’s got it all. Check out our Sunday Giveaway for a chance to win one.

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 unveiled A new generation of mid-range processors is coming from Qualcomm. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Google’s mystery OS Fuchsia now has a smartphone and tablet UI More details about Google’s mystery new OS are surfacing. Check out its UI in this post.

How smartphone cameras work – Gary explains Admit it, you only have a vague understanding of how phone cameras actually work. Let Gary change that.

Is TouchWiz on the Galaxy S8 the best Android skin? Samsung’s Android skin has a bad reputation. With the new Galaxy S8, it’s time to reconsider it.

Exclusive: T-Mobile REVVL T1 is the Uncarrier’s new affordable flagship T-Mobile thinks you’re paying too much for your smartphones. Can a self-branded smartphone change that?

Results are in: The best Android smartphone camera is… We pitched the top Android phones of the moment against each other in a photo fight. See who won.

What to expect from upcoming mid-range smartphones Flagships are flashy, but it’s the mid-range that matters to more people. This is what you can expect this year.

Android O’s Project Treble could lead to faster OS updates for smartphones Google is making a big play to remove one of the major obstacles for speedy Android updates.

Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: Which is right for YOU? These are probably your best options right now if you’re looking to buy a top Android phone. Choices, choices…

Google Pixel 2 wishlist: what we want to see It’s a little early, we know, but we’re excited for the Pixel 2 – here’s what we’d like to see.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network