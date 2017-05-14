T-Mobile REVVL T1

This week we talked about Google’s new Fuchsia OS, Project Trebble, and T-Mobile’s new exclusive phone. Here’s the news of the week!

Who wants to win a LG G6?

You can’t go wrong with LG’s latest flagship. Brains and brawn, the LG G6’s got it all. Check out our Sunday Giveaway for a chance to win one.

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 unveiled A new generation of mid-range processors is coming from Qualcomm. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Google’s mystery OS Fuchsia now has a smartphone and tablet UI More details about Google’s mystery new OS are surfacing. Check out its UI in this post.

How smartphone cameras work – Gary explains Admit it, you only have a vague understanding of how phone cameras actually work. Let Gary change that.

Is TouchWiz on the Galaxy S8 the best Android skin? Samsung’s Android skin has a bad reputation. With the new Galaxy S8, it’s time to reconsider it.

Exclusive: T-Mobile REVVL T1 is the Uncarrier’s new affordable flagship T-Mobile thinks you’re paying too much for your smartphones. Can a self-branded smartphone change that?

Results are in: The best Android smartphone camera is… We pitched the top Android phones of the moment against each other in a photo fight. See who won.

What to expect from upcoming mid-range smartphones Flagships are flashy, but it’s the mid-range that matters to more people. This is what you can expect this year.

Android O’s Project Treble could lead to faster OS updates for smartphones Google is making a big play to remove one of the major obstacles for speedy Android updates.

Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: Which is right for YOU? These are probably your best options right now if you’re looking to buy a top Android phone. Choices, choices…

Google Pixel 2 wishlist: what we want to see It’s a little early, we know, but we’re excited for the Pixel 2 – here’s what we’d like to see.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network

Join our newsletters!
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter
News
Bogdan Petrovan
Bogdan is the European Managing Editor of Android Authority. He loves tech, travel, and fantasy. He wishes he had more time for two of those things. Bogdan's phone is a Nexus 6P.
Show 1 comments