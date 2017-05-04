Android tablets have not been the best when it comes to actually getting work done. Even with the multiple window support for apps in Android 7.0 Nougat, its hard to switch between them for work. It’s much easier if you have a Windows laptop or tablet. Now, there’s word that an upcoming tablet from Motorola might have a feature that could make working with multiple apps easier.

The report comes from Android Police, who received a slide that shows off this feature from an unnamed but trusted source. The slide shows that this tablet will have a productivity mode, which will allow for Android apps to be pinned on the navigation bar. The slide indicates that users should be able to switch between those apps by tapping on their icons in the nav bar. In theory, this should allow people to switch from a word processing app to a note taking app quickly without having to go to the normal Android home screen.

Keep in mind that this description is just based on what’s shown in the slide. It’s possible there’s more to this “productivity mode” than is shown in this single leaked image. The article also doesn’t reveal anything else about this future Motorola tablet. We don’t know its hardware specs, its size or weight. We also don’t have a release date or price tag. All of this could affect how well this “productivity mode” will work in the real world.

By the way, this product, if it comes to market, will be the first such tablet from Motorola since the release of the Droid Xyboard in 2011, although Motorola’s parent company Lenovo has been selling a number of current Android and Windows tablets.

This new Motorola device could finally bring a work-capable Android tablet to market that may be able to rival the iPad Pro or Microsoft's Surface products.

Assuming that this new mode will work the way we think it will (and admittedly that’s a big assumption) this new Motorola device could finally bring a work-capable Android tablet to market that may be able to rival the iPad Pro or Microsoft’s Surface products. Most Android tablets are designed to watch content, but a “productivity mode” could offer businesses, schools and other customers a way to actually get stuff done on a tablet. This is something that not even Google has been able to do with its own Nexus 9 and Pixel C tablets, so it will be very interesting to see if Motorola can offer its own solution.

In the meantime, what do you think about this leaked slide? Will this future Motorola tablet really offer a better multitasking experience? Let us know what you think in the comments!