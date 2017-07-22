The Moto Z2 Force is expected to make a debut very soon, at the #hellomotoworld event in New York City. And while its US version is rumored to be severely limited in comparison with its international brethren, a new tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass suggests that it might be the first Moto in a while that will be offered by all four major US carriers. Blass had previously tweeted that it would be available on both Verizon and T-Mobile, but that number has now doubled.

While this is certainly good news for US users, wider availability hardly compensates for the fact that they will get the worst specs when buying the Moto Z2 Force. The US version will come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset, Qualcomm’s flagship silicon at the moment, but it will sport only 4 GB of RAM, as opposed to the 6 GB users around the globe will enjoy.

All four US carriers will indeed offer the Moto Z2 Force. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 22, 2017

Additionally, the Moto Z2 Force will come with a smaller battery than its predecessor. The new model will have a 2,730 mAh power pack, as opposed to the 3,500 mAh battery found in the original Moto Z Force. You can expect its slim profile and “software optimizations” to be the reasoning behind that dubious decision, however, the smaller battery might just be a way to make users purchase more power pack mods.

For existing Moto Z Force owners, the value of upgrading to the new model in the US might be diminished by the lower specs. Especially considering the actual improvements will only be the newer Qualcomm chip, the dual-camera setup and the thinner profile. However, if you didn’t get the Moto Z Force last year, in particular because your carrier didn’t sell it, the new model might be just the thing for you.

If this new information is true, it might mark the end of the Verizon-exclusive Droid editions. As to why Lenovo decided to move away from the Verizon exclusivity, we can only guess.

However, back in February, during MWC, the company explained that it’s seeing massive growth in sales of its Moto Z line, thanks to its Moto Mods. Such growth is somewhat unusual for a device that was already several months old at the time, but the constant introduction of new Moto Mods helps the Moto Z line stay fresh for much longer than its competitors.

“You’ll see us grow by leaps and bounds in the US market,” said Aymar de Lencquesaing, chairman and president of Motorola. Perhaps, expanding carrier availability is one of those leaps.