In the past several weeks, there’s been a number of leaks showing off some of Motorola’s upcoming 2017 lineup of phones. Today, we have another one of our own to show you as we have received an official render of the Moto Z2 Force, which will be the flagship high-end handset from Lenovo’s mobile division. The render comes from a reliable source familiar with Lenovo’s plans.

The design of the Moto Z2 Force in this render shows that it looks much like the previously leaked image of the Moto Z2 Play. The front of the phone is a bit different on the Moto Z2 Force, but the biggest difference is on the back, showing what looks like a dual camera set-up, versus just a single sensor on the back of the Moto Z2 Play. The design fits in with previous render leaks of the Moto Z2 Force that we have posted.

A recent photo of a internal sales presentation confirmed that the Moto Z2 Force will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Motorola’s “ShatterShield” technology, designed to make the screen shatterproof if the phone falls or is dropped. The presentation also said it would support 1 GHz LTE speeds, which is a big hint that the phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, which can handle those kinds of cellular network speeds.

We expect Motorola to officially announce the Moto Z2 Force, and its many other upcoming phones, sometime this summer. In the meantime, what do you think of the look of the phone? Let us know in the comments!