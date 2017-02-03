Rumors of Motorola launching an new mid-range phone, the Moto G5, began popping up a few weeks ago. Today, a new report claims the phone could go on sale, at least in the UK, sometime in mid-March.

The rumors come from the Twitter account of gadget leaker Roland Quandt, who claims to have received a leaked sales list from an unnamed retailer:

Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer. pic.twitter.com/Dcg3tVDDn1 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2017

The specs listed on the leaked retailer page show the lower end model with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, in gold and gray colors. Previously rumored specs for the Moto G5 claimed that a version would also be released with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both would have a 5-inch 1080p resolution. the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front facing camera, a fingerprint reader, and a 2800mAh battery. The phone is also supposed to have Android 7.0 Nougat installed. No prices for the phone were shown in the sales list.

Motorola is also rumored to be working on another model, the Moto G5 Plus, with some higher-end hardware specs. One, and most likely both, of these phones could be officially announced in a few weeks as part of Motorola’s announcements at the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. We will be there to get first-hand news on what the company will reveal, along with hopefully some hands-on impressions.

What do you think about the prospects of Motorola launching one or two new mid-range phones in a few weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!