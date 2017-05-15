After a number of previous leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally confirmed it plans to launch two new budget-friendly smartphones, the Moto C and Moto C Plus. Both are expected to go on sale later this spring in parts of Asia, Europe and Latin America. So far, the company has yet to announce if the phones will go on sale in North America.

Officially, Motorola says the Moto C will have a 5 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front-facing camera, a 2,350 mAh battery, and come in four colors (cherry, white, gold, and black). Our previous feature on the Moto C also says the phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with a 5-inch 854 x 480 display. Motorola has confirmed that the phone will be sold in a 3G version with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB storage for €89 and also in a 4G version with the same amount of RAM and storage for €99. Our own reports claim the 3G version of the Moto C will have a 32-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz, while the 4G version will have a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core chipset clocked at 1.1 GHz.

Motorola says the Moto C Plus will have an 8 MP rear camera, an 2 MP front-facing camera, dual SIM slots, a microSD card slot to add more storage, and also come in several colors (cherry, white, gold, and black). The biggest feature that’s confirmed on the Moto C Plus is its big 4,000 mAh battery, which the company says should last up to 30 hours on a single charge. Again, our own reports have said the Moto C Plus will have a 5-inch display, but with a 1,280 x 720 resolution. It will also have Nougat running out of the box, along with a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3 GHz.

Motorola has announced that pricing for the Moto C Plus will start at €119 with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Our own reports also state that Motorola plans to sell a version of the phone with 2 GB of RAM but no pricing for that model has been revealed.

Motorola is apparently planning to launch several new smartphones in five different families in 2017, if recent leaks are to be believed. The Moto C and C Plus will be the lowest rung of those phones, in terms of hardware and price. Unconfirmed rumors have also claimed the company will be reentering the tablet market this year as well.