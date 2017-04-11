Motorola, and its parent company Lenovo, are reportedly planning to launch a new line of Moto-branded Android smartphones that could be even cheaper than the recently launched Moto G5 and G5 Plus. The new rumor says the phones will be called the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

The report, along with renders of the two phones, was posted by VentureBeat’s Evan “@evleaks” Blass, using his unnamed sources. He claims that both the Moto C and C Plus will have five-inch displays and come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. However, the hardware inside the phones will be much different, according to Blass. He says the cheaper Moto C will be released in both 3G and 4G models, both of which will have an 854 x 480 display. The 3G model will have an unnamed MediaTek quad-core 32-bit processor with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz, while the 4G version will have a 64-bit processor running at 1.1 GHz.

The Moto C will have just 1 GB of RAM and either 8 GB or 16 GB of storage, along with a 5 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front-facing camera, and a 2,350 mAh battery.

The higher-end Moto C Plus will only be sold as a 4G device, according to Blass. It will have a 1,280 x 720 display, and a MediaTek 64-bit processor with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz. It will reportedly be sold with either 1 GB or 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. It will also have an 8 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front-facing camera, and a large 4,000 mAh battery. Blass claims both the Moto C and C Plus will have black, white, gold, and red color options.

The report did not offer any prices for the upcoming Moto C and C Plus phones, nor any indication of when or where they will go on sale. However, if this report is accurate, it’s likely these new phones could be priced well below the Moto G5, which is now on sale in Europe starting at €199, and the Moto G5 Plus, which is priced in the US at $229.99.

