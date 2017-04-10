Motorola has pushed back the release of one of its upcoming Moto Mod add-ons for its Moto Z family of smartphones. The Power Pack Moto Mod, which was supposed to be available in March 2017, will now be released sometime later this year.

Motorola first announced the Power Pack Moto Mod in late February at its 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show press event. At the time, the company said the add-on would increase the battery life of any Moto Z smartphone by 50 percent, but without adding any extra bulk to those phones. The Moto Mod was projected to cost $49.

However, with March 2017 now come and gone with no Power Pack Moto Mod launch, Motorola has now admitted the add-on will be out later in the spring, according to a statement sent to Phandroid from a company spokesperson. The report did not offer a reason for the delay, nor did it give a more specific release date. That means the Power Pack add-on might not be out until sometime in mid-June.

Motorola revealed it has many upcoming first-party Moto Mods planned during its MWC 2017 event, including a gamepad designed to snap onto the back of its Moto Z phones. It is supposed to give hardcore gamers features found on controllers made for game consoles, such as buttons, triggers, and a D-pad. It is slated to be released sometime this summer. Other upcoming Moto Mods from the company include one that will add access to Amazon’s Alexa voice command digital assistant, along with one that adds wireless charging support to the Moto Z phones.

Motorola is also working with third-party developers that could result in even more Moto Mod products being launched. Many of these teams have already tried to raise funding to make and sell them via Indiegogo. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to see these new Moto Mods in the marketplace.