Verizon’s promotion game has generally been on-point, with the carrier having launched two promotions in July alone. As we near the end of the month, Verizon thought it best to throw in one more promotion, this time involving the Moto Z2 Play.

Similar to its Google Pixel discount as part of Verizon’s Back to School sale, you can grab the Z2 Play on Big Red’s network for $5 per month. Unlike the Pixel promo, however, no trade-in is required for the Z2 Play’s discount.

There are some things to consider, the first being you need to purchase an unlimited data plan alongside the phone. More significantly, you still need to pay the Z2 Play’s $408 price tag, though you will get $288 in bill credits after the first cycle or two. This effectively brings the Z2 Play’s retail price to $120, which is quite the basement-level price for such a phone.

As a refresher, the Z2 Play features a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor, either 3 or 4 GB of RAM, and either 32 or 64 GB of on-board storage. The 3,000 mAh battery is enough to last a day and a half of use, though it is smaller than its predecessor’s. Finally, being part of Motorola’s Z-branded phones means the Z2 Play fully supports Moto Mods, which make the phone somewhat modular in that you can attach and remove them at will.

Verizon’s discount on the Z2 Play is only available during this upcoming weekend. If, on the other hand, you do not want to be tied down to Big Red, you can now buy the Z2 Play unlocked from Motorola.