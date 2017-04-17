The Moto Z Force, which was announced last June, was initially exclusively available at Verizon. It looks like things will be different when it comes to its successor, the Moto Z2 Force. According to Evan Blass, you’ll also be able to get the smartphone from T-Mobile at launch. As it won’t be exclusive to just one company, we just might see it launch on Sprint and other carriers as well.

We are still quite a few months away from the official announcement of the Moto Z2 Force. Although an exact date isn’t known at this point, it is expected that the device will be unveiled in June.

See also: Exclusive: Moto’s new entry-level phones, Moto C and Moto C Plus revealed

Last week, alleged images and a 360-degree video of the upcoming Moto Z2 Force made their way online. The device looks more or less identical to its predecessor, with a few exceptions. It sports a dual-camera setup on the back and a redesigned, rounded home button. What’s even more interesting is that it also has the 3.5 mm headphone port, which you won’t find on the Moto Z Force.

We have also heard a few rumors regarding the specs of the device. The Moto Z2 Force is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. It will have a modular design that was introduced on last year’s Moto Z series.