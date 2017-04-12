We are expecting to see a Moto Z successor in the coming months and already the leaks are starting to trickle in. It has been a week since we first learnt the new lineup would be called… wait for it – Moto Z2. Today, SlashLeaks is showing us an image of what they claim to be the Moto Z2 Force.

The picture attached below seems to be one displayed on some sort of monitor, so it’s not all that clear. As always, take it all with a grain of salt, as this is nothing but a rumor right now.

The image shows a device that very closely resembles the original Moto Z Force. Seriously, it is nearly identical. The only two differences we can find are the inclusion of dual cameras and a more rounded physical home button (as opposed to a square one). It does also seem thinner, but that could just be perception.

Everything else looks to be the same in terms of design. Sadly, we can’t tell you much more at the moment. The only other rumor we have heard is that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. More rumors will likely show up, though, so keep it tuned for Android Authority for upcoming details.