The Moto Z Play normally retails for $449.99 on Motorola’s website. In hopes of increasing sales, the company is now offering the device for $399.99. To get the deal, visit Motorola’s online store, add the device to your cart, and enter a promo code — MOTOZPLAY50OFF — which will bring the price down for $50.

The smartphone is unlocked and compatible with GSM networks. It is available in the black color option and comes with a free case (Charcoal Ash Wood Shell).

As a refresher, the Moto Z Play was announced back in August 2016. It sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. You’ll find the Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood along with 3 GB of RAM. There’s 32 GB of storage available that can be expanded for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

See also: Exclusive: Here’s a new look at the Lenovo Motorola Moto Z2 Force

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor. It has a 3,510 mAh battery and ships with Android Marshmallow on board, which you can upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Moto Z Play is compatible with Moto Mods that attach to the back of the device. There are a few of them available including the Hasselblad TrueZoom and the JBL SoundBoost speaker, among others — sold separately.

The promo code that will take $50 off the Moto Z Play is only valid until May 27. Those of you who are interested in ordering the device can do so via the button below.