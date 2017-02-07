Update, February 7: The Moto Z Play Android Nougat update is now rolling out in India. The update brings improvements like Doze on the Go, direct reply for notifications and multi-window support as well as many others. Look out for the update arriving OTA in the coming days and discover all of the additions that it has to offer at the The Moto Z Play Android Nougat update is now rolling out in India. The update brings improvements like Doze on the Go, direct reply for notifications and multi-window support as well as many others. Look out for the update arriving OTA in the coming days and discover all of the additions that it has to offer at the Motorola Mobility support page Thanks for the tip, Abhilash Singh!

Welcome to the Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid (the Verizon-exclusive version) Android update tracker page. This page covers Verizon and unlocked versions of the Moto Z Play with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. It will be regularly updated with the latest Moto Z Play and Play Droid update information but we won’t be covering general security patches in this list.

Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid Android Nougat update

Lenovo has rolled out the Moto Z Play Nougat update in Europe and India but it’s yet to hit the US. The company has, however, confirmed that it will land in the States in March for both the unlocked and Verizon versions.

Lenovo also recently launched a Nougat beta program for select users in its feedback network to assist with the Z Play’s software development before launch; this is still ongoing.

Moto Z Play / Moto Z Play Droid updates Android 6.0.1 Android 7.0 Android 7.11 Verizon Yes Expected: March, 2017 TBA US unlocked Yes In beta TBA

Compatibility

The Moto Z Play Droid is exclusive to Verizon and, as such, is incompatible with other networks. The US unlocked Moto Z Play is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile but is not available for purchase through the carriers themselves. Both the Moto Z and Moto Z Play Droid are incompatible with Sprint as well as some other smaller networks.

For full carrier compatibility, check the official list.

Verizon Moto Z Play Droid update (XT1650-01):

January 18, 2017: Lenovo says the Nougat update will arrive to the Moto Z Play Droid in March.

December 29, 2016: Default notification volume level increased to match the volume level used in the original software release, you can increase or lower the notifications volume in Settings.

US unlocked Moto Z Play update (XT1635):

January 24, 2017: Lenovo seeks beta testers for the Nougat preview build.

January 18, 2017: Lenovo says Nougat update will arrive to the unlocked Moto Z Play in March.

International Moto Z Play update (XT1650-03):

February 6, 2017: Android Nougat starts rolling out to the Moto Z Play in India.

January 27, 2017: European Moto Z Play units begin receiving Nougat rollout OTA.

