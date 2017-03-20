It looks like Motorola is making preparations to roll out the big Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Moto X Style, also known in the US as the Moto X Pure Edition. A new report claims that a few owners of the Moto X Style in Brazil are being invited to a Nougat soak test for the phone.

According to TechDroider, the download file size for the Nougat soak test is 1.3GB. In addition to adding all of the features included in the latest version of Android, it also reportedly adds some new Moto Actions, including a one-handed mode.

Currently, the soak test in Brazil is available for people who have registered their Moto X Style with the Motorola Feedback Network. It’s likely that this soak test will be followed up by a full over-the-air update that will be rolled out worldwide over the next few weeks and months.

The Moto X Style was first announced in late July 2015, and launched in the US as the Moto X Pure Edition in the fall of 2015. The phone has a 5.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, and 3GB of RAM. It also has a 21MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we hear more about the Moto X Style’s Nougat update.