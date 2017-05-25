Motorola Latin America has announced that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out to the Moto X Force smartphones in the region. This means that the update might make its way to other markets around the world soon as well. It’s a big one and brings a bunch of new and exciting features to the device, which was announced back in November 2015.

These include multi-window support, the ability to reply to messages from within the notification, and much more. The update also has the Android security patch for April on board, that will make your device even safer to use.

It might already be available for some users, while others will have to wait for a few more days to get it. If the update has made its way to your Moto X Force, do make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it and that the battery is sufficiently charged. Around 50 percent should probably be enough in this case.

In the US, the Moto X Force is a Verizon exclusive and goes by the name of Motorola Droid Turbo 2. Those of you who own it have already received the Nougat update, which was rolled out back in February.

Have you received the Nougat update for your Moto X Force yet? Let us know down below.