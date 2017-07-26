While we’ve seen many smartphone makers try and fail to sell smartphones with “modular” hardware features, Motorola seems to have been the most successful with its Moto Mods. Okay, they may not technically be “modular” accessories since they attach to the back of Moto Z phones via magnets, but it’s the next best thing, and they work really well.
The nicest thing about Moto Mods is that a number of them are available to buy right now for devices in Motorola’s Moto Z lineup, and even more are on the way, just in time for the newly announced Moto Z2 Force. Here’s a quick look at the current Moto Mods you can buy, along with a few that are scheduled to be released in the very near future.
Which phones work with Moto Mods?
At the moment, there are actually five handsets that support Moto mods:
That’s a pretty solid base, consisting of phones released in 2016, as well as 2017. Even better, Motorola claims all current and upcoming Moto Mods will work with the next generation of Moto Z phones, which will likely be launched sometime in 2018.
List of currently available Moto Mods
Moto Insta-Share Projector
The Moto Insta-Share Projector is perfect for business users who may want to show a presentation on the road without the need for a standalone projector or PC. The projector contains a 100 mAh battery and a 50 lumen projector that should last about an hour on a full charge. It also comes with a stiff folding stand that allows the image coming from the projector to be placed on any surface. The image projected by the Moto Mod can go up to 70 inches at a 480p resolution on a wall. Amazon is currently selling this Moto Mod for $250.
JBL SoundBoost Speaker Moto Mod
JBL SoundBoost 2 Speaker Moto Mod
Hasselblad True Zoom Camera
This Moto Mod is made for people who want to own a smartphone, but also want some features that are normally not included in mobile phone cameras. The Hasselblad True Zoom Camera‘s biggest feature is its 10x optical zoom. It also has OIS for photos, EIS for video, two microphones, a Xenon flash, and much more. You can currently buy this Moto Mod on Amazon for $239.99
Incipio Vehicle Dock Moto Mod
There are a ton of smartphone dashboard mounts out there, but the Incipio Vehicle Dock Mount Moto Mod was created specifically for Moto Z devices. The mount itself is made to attach to one of your car’s air vents, and the magnetic back should be secure enough to keep the phone from moving. You can get this mount on Amazon for $64.99
Mophie Juice Pack Moto Mod
Kate Spade New York Power Pack Battery Moto Mod
Kate Spade, which also makes a number of stylish cases for the Moto Z lineup, has also released a battery pack case for those phones. It’s a bit slimmer than the Mophie, but the battery itself is also smaller at 2,220 mAh. You can purchase it at Amazon now for about $41.
Incipio offGRID Power Pack Moto Mod
This battery pack case not only extends the battery life of any Moto Z or Z2 phone by up to 20 extra hours, it also supports wireless charging with any Qi and PMA compatible charging pad. The Incipio offGRID Power Pack allows both the pack and the main phone to be charged wirelessly, which should be a big help for many people who don’t want to mess with connecting the phone to a charging cord. It’s available now at Amazon for $89.99.
TUMI Wireless Charging Power Pack Moto Mod
Much like the Incipio Moto Mod battery pack, the TUMI power pack not only adds more battery life to any Moto Z device (up to 22 hours of extra use), it also throws in wireless charging via Qi-based pads, adding that support for both the phone as well as the battery pack. You can get this Moto Mod from Amazon for $115.
Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging
Upcoming Moto Mods
Moto 360 Camera
Moto TurboPower Pack
Moto GamePad
This is perhaps the most anticipated Moto Mod of all time. The Moto GamePad will turn your Moto Z device into a portable game console similar to the PlayStation Vita. It will add dual control sticks, a D-pad, and four tactile action buttons to your device, and also includes its own 1,035 mAh battery that should offer owners up to eight hours of gaming. It will be priced at $79.99 and will be out later this summer.