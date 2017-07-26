While we’ve seen many smartphone makers try and fail to sell smartphones with “modular” hardware features, Motorola seems to have been the most successful with its Moto Mods. Okay, they may not technically be “modular” accessories since they attach to the back of Moto Z phones via magnets, but it’s the next best thing, and they work really well.

The nicest thing about Moto Mods is that a number of them are available to buy right now for devices in Motorola’s Moto Z lineup, and even more are on the way, just in time for the newly announced Moto Z2 Force. Here’s a quick look at the current Moto Mods you can buy, along with a few that are scheduled to be released in the very near future.

Which phones work with Moto Mods?

At the moment, there are actually five handsets that support Moto mods:

That’s a pretty solid base, consisting of phones released in 2016, as well as 2017. Even better, Motorola claims all current and upcoming Moto Mods will work with the next generation of Moto Z phones, which will likely be launched sometime in 2018.

List of currently available Moto Mods

Moto Insta-Share Projector

The Moto Insta-Share Projector is perfect for business users who may want to show a presentation on the road without the need for a standalone projector or PC. The projector contains a 100 mAh battery and a 50 lumen projector that should last about an hour on a full charge. It also comes with a stiff folding stand that allows the image coming from the projector to be placed on any surface. The image projected by the Moto Mod can go up to 70 inches at a 480p resolution on a wall. Amazon is currently selling this Moto Mod for $250.

JBL SoundBoost Speaker Moto Mod

As the name suggests, this Moto Mod offers a much better speaker experience compared to what you get with the Moto Z series out of the box. This accessory has a 1,000 mAh battery that will allow the speaker to run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, along with a handy kickstand. This is perfect for people who don’t want to mess with setting up a wireless Bluetooth speaker for their phone. You can get the speaker on Amazon for as low as $99.99 in white or black colors.

Get it at Amazon JBL SoundBoost 2 Speaker Moto Mod

The 2017 successor to the original JBL Moto Mod Speaker, this new version comes in two different colors (red and blue) and has a more rounded shape compared to the 2016 edition. Aside from that, the speaker still has a 1,000 mAh battery, which should allow it to last up to 10 hours, and a built-in kickstand. You can buy the speaker only at Motorola for now for the price of $79.99 (some colors may not be currently available).

Hasselblad True Zoom Camera

This Moto Mod is made for people who want to own a smartphone, but also want some features that are normally not included in mobile phone cameras. The Hasselblad True Zoom Camera‘s biggest feature is its 10x optical zoom. It also has OIS for photos, EIS for video, two microphones, a Xenon flash, and much more. You can currently buy this Moto Mod on Amazon for $239.99

Incipio Vehicle Dock Moto Mod There are a ton of smartphone dashboard mounts out there, but the Incipio Vehicle Dock Mount Moto Mod was created specifically for Moto Z devices. The mount itself is made to attach to one of your car’s air vents, and the magnetic back should be secure enough to keep the phone from moving. You can get this mount on Amazon for $64.99 Get it at Amazon Mophie Juice Pack Moto Mod

There are a number of battery Moto Mods for the Moto Z and Z2 phones, but the best one is made by Mophie, which has gained fame for a number of battery cases made for other phones. In this case, the Mophie Juice Pack Battery Moto Mod includes a big 3,000 mAh battery that is supposed to add up to 60 percent more battery life for those phones. You can snag it at Amazon for $99.95.

Kate Spade New York Power Pack Battery Moto Mod

Kate Spade, which also makes a number of stylish cases for the Moto Z lineup, has also released a battery pack case for those phones. It’s a bit slimmer than the Mophie, but the battery itself is also smaller at 2,220 mAh. You can purchase it at Amazon now for about $41.

Incipio offGRID Power Pack Moto Mod This battery pack case not only extends the battery life of any Moto Z or Z2 phone by up to 20 extra hours, it also supports wireless charging with any Qi and PMA compatible charging pad. The Incipio offGRID Power Pack allows both the pack and the main phone to be charged wirelessly, which should be a big help for many people who don’t want to mess with connecting the phone to a charging cord. It’s available now at Amazon for $89.99. Get it at Amazon TUMI Wireless Charging Power Pack Moto Mod Much like the Incipio Moto Mod battery pack, the TUMI power pack not only adds more battery life to any Moto Z device (up to 22 hours of extra use), it also throws in wireless charging via Qi-based pads, adding that support for both the phone as well as the battery pack. You can get this Moto Mod from Amazon for $115. Get it at Amazon Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging

If you want to add wireless charging to your Moto Z but don’t want to add a bulky battery pack, Motorola sells this thinner Moto Style Shell that supports both Qi and PMA wireless charging pads. You can also get this shell in some different designs as well. Motorola is selling the Moto Style Shell directly for $39.99.

Get it at Motorola Upcoming Moto Mods

Motorola has a number of upcoming Moto Mods in the works that will be released in the very near future:

Moto 360 Camera

As its name suggests, this Moto Mod will add a 360-degree camera to any Moto Z device, allowing users to create 360-degree images and video designed to be viewed by virtual reality headsets. It will have two 13 MP cameras with support for taking 4K 360-degree videos at 24 fps. It can also take 150-degree videos and images that will be perfect for extra-wide selfies. It’s scheduled to go on sale August 10 for $299.99 in the U.S. and is available for pre-order now from Motorola’s website.

Get it at Motorola Moto TurboPower Pack

The Moto TurboPower Pack is yet another battery pack for the Moto Z lineup. It not only adds an extra 3,490 mAh battery, but it will also charge up to 50 percent of its total capacity in just 20 minutes. It will be priced at just $79.99 when it is released, which is supposed to be sometime later this summer.

Moto GamePad

This is perhaps the most anticipated Moto Mod of all time. The Moto GamePad will turn your Moto Z device into a portable game console similar to the PlayStation Vita. It will add dual control sticks, a D-pad, and four tactile action buttons to your device, and also includes its own 1,035 mAh battery that should offer owners up to eight hours of gaming. It will be priced at $79.99 and will be out later this summer.

The future of Moto Mods