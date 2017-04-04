In a press event in New Delhi, Lenovo launched the Moto G5 in India today, following the launch of the Moto G5 Plus in the country last month. The budget smartphones were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017.

The compact Moto G5 features a 5.0-inch Full HD display encased in a high-grade aluminum body. There’s fingerprint sensor just below the display, and in an aberration from the current norm, it packs in a removable battery.

The Moto G5 packs in the usual Moto Experiences including Moto Display that gives you a simple, discrete preview of notifications and updates without unlocking the devices as well as Moto Actions that enables simple gestures to turn on every day features.

Moto G5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 12.7cm (5.0 inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD | 441 ppi

Processor: 1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB using a microSD card

Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF | f/2.0 aperture | LED flash | 8X digital zoom

Front Camera: 5 MP | Wide angle lens | f/2.2 aperture | Display Flash

Dimensions: 144.3 x 73.0 x 9.5mm

Weight: 144.5g

Battery: 2,800 mAh

Priced at ₹11,999 ($185), the Moto G5 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in in two color variants – Lunar Gray and Fine Gold – starting from 11:59 PM on April 4.

There are a bunch of launch offers valid only on April 5 and April 6. These include a flat ₹1000 cashback with HDFC Bank Credit Cards, extra ₹500 off on exchange of old smartphone, free SanDisk Ultra 16GB MicroSD card, and an 80% discount on ebooks on the Kindle app (up to a maximum of ₹300). If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also get ₹ 1000 cashback by using Amazon Pay balance.

What are your thoughts on the Moto G5? Are you looking to pick one up, or do you find the Moto G5 Plus, a better proposition? Tell us in the comments!