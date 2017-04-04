The Moto G5 Plus just launched a few days ago, but its immediate predecessor from Motorola, the Moto G4 Plus, is still a solid budget-themed smartphone. If you want to save some money on a new phone, or even a secondary device, you can currently snag the version of the G4 Plus with 16 GB of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM right now on Amazon for just $189.99, a $60 discount from its normal price.

See also: Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus officially announced at MWC 2017

Just a quick reminder: The G4 Plus has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, a 16 MP rear camera, a wide-angle 5 MP front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3,000 mAh battery that supports the TurboCharge technology, which offers up to 6 hours of battery use after just 15 minutes of charging. The unlocked phone is designed to work with all four major US wireless carriers.

Perhaps the best news about the Moto G4 Plus is that you should be able to download its recent over-the-air update from Android 6.0 Marshmallow to Android 7.0 Nougat, While it took a bit longer for this phone to get its Nougat update in the US, it’s still nice that a budget-priced device can run the latest version of the Android OS.