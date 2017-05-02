B&H has a great deal going on at the moment: $100 off of the 64GB Moto G Plus (4th gen) makes it $199.

So if you are looking for a budget phone, this deal makes the G Plus even more ‘budgety’ than normal for the next 17 hours. This sale ends 9PM PST, so make your move quickly. Another thing to note is this is for the US only. If you only need the 16GB model, B&H have got you covered, knocking down $70. This makes the 16GB model only $159.99. By the looks of it, there is no time restriction on the 16GB model.

To refresh your memory, the Moto G Plus is Motorola’s Lenovo’s main budget phone for 2016. It boasts a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD display, with a Snapdragon 617 processor. It is upgradable to Android 7.0, which is pretty good for a budget phone. The microSD card slot may convince you that 16GB is enough, especially with adoptable storage being a feature that started in Android 6.0. If you do decide that 16GB is enough, be warned that this version only comes with 2GB of RAM, while the 64GB model comes with 4GB. In my opinion, having the extra 2GB of RAM is easily worth the extra $40 you would pay.

