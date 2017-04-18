A few weeks ago, Amazon was selling the Moto G4 Plus with 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM for just $189.99, a $60 discount from its normal price. Today, both Amazon and Best Buy have lowered the price of that same phone again, down to just $159.99, a discount of $90.

The Moto G4 Plus is still an excellent choice for a budget-price smartphone. It has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, a 16 MP rear camera, a wide-angle 5 MP front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3,000 mAh battery that supports the TurboCharge technology, which offers up to six hours of battery use after just 15 minutes of charging. The unlocked phone is designed to work with all four major US wireless carriers. You can also download its recent over-the-air update to Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Best Buy discount is slated to end in a few hours, so you might want to hurry if you want to get the Moto G4 Plus at such a low price. It’s also possible that the Amazon price could go up tomorrow as well. Are you interested in getting this phone as a gift for a friend, or maybe for yourself? Let us know in the comments.