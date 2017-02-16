Looking for a solid Android device without paying a fortune? The Moto G4 Play could be exactly what you’re looking for, and right now it is on sale for just $99.

The G4 Play comes with a 5-inch HD (720p) display, running Android Marshmallow out of the box. There’s an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, in addition to a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and a 2,800 mAh battery. In our review, we called the Moto G4 Play a strong candidate for those in search of an entry-level Android phone, and at this new price it is even more compelling.

Of course, MWC is almost here and we know that the Moto G5 will be announced at that time. Is it better to wait? That’s not an easy question to answer. If the G4 Play meets your needs and you don’t want to wait, then don’t wait! Even though MWC is almost here, odds are the G5 won’t actually be on sale for at least a month or more, and it’s hard to deny that the G4 Play is priced right at $99. On the other hand, if you’re hoping the G5 doesn’t cost too much more but delivers solid improvements, it’s up to you on whether that’s worth waiting.

For those that decide the G4 Play is the right option, you’ll find it for $129.99 but a promo code knocks it down to $99. You’ll add the promo code MGPLAYSPE at checkout in order to get the advertised low price.