We have just come across a great deal for those of you looking for an affordable smartphone. B&H is currently selling the Moto G4 Play for $99, which is $50 off its normal retail price. The device is unlocked and can be yours in either the black or white color option.

The Moto G4 Play is a budget device, meaning its specs won’t blow your socks off (though they are decent for this price point). It sports a 5-inch 720p display and is powered by the Snapdragon 410 chipset. It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, which you can expand for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

See also: Moto G4 Play Review

You’ll find an 8 MP main camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while the front-facing selfie snapper has a 5 MP sensor. The smartphone also has a 2,800 mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

The Moto G4 Play is a great device for those of you who don’t want to spend a small fortune on a smartphone. To get it, visit B&H’s website by clicking the button below.

The retailer hasn’t mentioned how long this deal will last. It won’t be available forever, so it’s probably best to place your order sooner rather than later if you want to secure the $50 discount.