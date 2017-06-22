A few weeks ago, Motorola officially took the wraps off a pair of cheap smartphones, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. Today, the Moto E4 goes on sale at Verizon Wireless, and you can buy it for the near rock bottom price of just $69.99 – a $60 discount compared to its already low normal price of $129.99.

You will have to sign up for one of Verizon’s prepaid plans to get the Moto E4, but there’s no denying that the price of this new phone will be hard to beat. It comes with Android 7.1.1. Nougat out of the box, which is something that some new flagship phones don’t even offer. The phone comes with a 5.0-inch, 1,280 x 720 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for adding up to 128 GB of storage.

The phone also comes with an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera and a 2,800 removable battery that is supposed to last up to one day on a single charge. Finally, the Moto E4 has a nano-coating to help protect it against spills, splashes, and light rain.

Verizon will be the only place to purchase the Moto E4 until June 30, when the unlocked version will become available from Motorola’s online store and other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg. The phone will go on sale via other US carriers sometime in July. If you want to wait, you can get the Moto E4 Plus, with its larger 5.5-inch display and its massive 5,000 mAh battery, in July for the low starting price of $179.99.