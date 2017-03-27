Developer Crescent Moon Games first announced Morphite, its upcoming mobile sci-fi shooter, in May 2016. Today, the developer revealed that the game will finally become available for Android devices sometime in the late spring of 2017.

The developers took a lot of their inspiration from Nintendo’s Metroid series, particularly the more modern Metroid Prime shooters. It also has some elements from games like Ratchet and Clank, and Turok. in Morphite, your player character has been assigned to a mission that will take her to a total of seven different planets, The game’s environments will be randomly generated, which hopefully means no two players’ experiences will beexactly alike. Your player character will also gain new abilities and skills as she goes through the game. There’s even supposed to be space combat and trading features.

Your goal is to explore all of these planets, scan and collect resources, discover and sometimes fight a number of alien creatures and much more. Morphite’s art style has a low polygon count, but based on the screenshots provided by the developer, it looks like it will still be a beautiful game to check out.

Hopefully Morphite will be worth the wait. The game looks like it will also be a bit like No Man’s Sky, in terms of its procedurally generated worlds. Let’s just hope that Morphite has none of the issues that surrounded the launch of No Man’s Sky. What do you think of this game at this early stage? Let us know in the comments!