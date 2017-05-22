Just a few days ago, Mophie launched its Juice Pack battery cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. However, it took a bit longer for the company to do the same for the Google Pixel XL. Today, Mophie announced the availability of the battery case for Google’s flagship phone, several months after the Pixel XL first went on sale.

The Juice Pack includes a 2,950 mAh built-in battery that Mophie says will extend the total talk time on a Pixel XL to over 50 hours. The design of the case includes internal rubberized support pads that are supposed to keep the phone safe from falls and drops, along with raised corners for protection against any scratched displays or cracked screens.

Charging the Pixel XL with the Mophie case, via a USB Type-C cable, will charge the phone first, and then the case. You can also charge the case with any Qi-based wireless charging pad. It also has magnetic mounts that are designed to keep your phone in place when it charges up. The LED power indicator on the back can be used to check the current battery level or its charge status. Finally, the case has forward-facing speaker ports, which will allow any sounds from the phone’s main speaker to be amplified and redirected out to the front of the case.

The Mophie Juice Pack case for the Pixel XL is priced at $99.95, and is now available on the company’s website. It can also be bought at the retail store locations of Verizon Wireless, which has the US carrier exclusive for the phone.