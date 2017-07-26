WiFi hotspots can come in quite handy from time to time like, for example, when you’re on vacation and don’t have access to Wi-Fi. Of course, you could always just turn on the hotspot mode on your smartphone to share the mobile connection with other devices, but opting for a dedicated hotspot does have a number of advantages.

One of these advantages is that it can always connect more devices, more reliably, without tying up your personal phone in the process. Battery life is another issue, as hotspot mode can be quite draining on our personal devices. With a hotspot, it’s designed to do just one task – provide web access – and so it’s better suited for this and thereof generally provides better battery performance.

If you’re in the market for a mobile hotspot but don’t know which one to choose, we have you covered. We have compiled a list of the best mobile hotspots that are currently available, which you can check out below.

Verizon Jetpack 7730L

The first device that made the list is Verizon’s Jetpack 7730L LTE Advanced mobile hotspot, which is manufactured by Novatel. It features a color touchscreen that allows you to easily manage passwords as well as other important settings. The device is quite compact (4.3 x 2.6 x 0.7 inches) and weighs around 5.4 ounces.

The Jetpack 7730L features a USB Type-C port along with two external antenna ports on the front, while the nano-SIM card slot, a USB Type-A port as well as the power button are located on the back. A 4,400 mAh battery is responsible for keeping the lights on and should be good for up to 24 hours of use, according to Verizon at least. It can also double as a charger for your smartphone and other devices.

The WiFi hotspot is unlocked and works in 200 countries around the world, so you can use it with a foreign SIM card while traveling to avoid those expensive roaming fees. That alone makes it one of the best mobile hotspots on the market. It supports up to 15 connected devices and currently retails for $184.98 on Amazon.

Verizon Jetpack AC791L

The Jetpack AC791L 4G is the second — and last — of the WiFi hotspots from Verizon on this list. It has a plastic body with a black matte finish and a removable back panel under which you’ll find a SIM card slot and a 4,340 battery. According to the manufacturer, the battery should keep you online for up to 24 hours and has a standby time of 27 days. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your other devices like smartphones or tablets, just to name a few.

You’ll find a 1.77-inch TFT LCD display on top where you can see all the connected devices, check your data usage, play around with various settings, and so on. You can control the device by using the capacitive buttons located below the screen.

Verizon Jetpack AC791L supports up to 15 connected devices and works in 200 countries around the globe. It has quite a few useful features on board like the option of providing a temporary password to guests, so you can keep the main one private. Those of you interested can get it from Amazon for $99 via the button below.

AT&T Unite Explore

AT&T’s Unite Explore 4G mobile hotspot comes equipped with a 2.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels, which provides you with various data including the number of connected devices, data usage, and more. It’s quite rugged and can take a little bit of a beating, as it is partially made from rubber and has an IP65 rating. This means that it is dustproof and can handle being sprayed with water here and there.

The removable battery has a capacity of 4,340 mAh and will keep you connected and entertained for up to 22 hours. The Unite Explore supports up to 15 devices and sports two antenna ports that allow you to boost the cell signal.

The device also offers a number of features including setting up a guest Wi-Fi network with an optional timer and content filtering. When it comes to pricing, it’s neither the most or least expensive option on this list, as it retails for around $160.

NET10 ZTE 4G hotspot

This is quite an affordable option but does offer a bit less than some of its competitors. It features a small TFT screen that provides you with all the info you need along with a few physical buttons that are located below it. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery that allows for around 13 hours of use. The mobile hotspot can get up to five devices online simultaneously and comes with 5 GB of free data that’s good for one year.

The NET10 is made from a combination of metal, plastic, and rubber and supports up to 32 GB of expandable memory via a microSD card. It has a black body with a green edge and is quite compact (3.87 x 2.26 x 0.76 inches), so you shouldn’t have any major issues taking it with you on the road.

Although it’s not among the very best of WiFi hotspots when it comes to high-end performance, it gets the job done and won’t cost you an arm and a leg, making it one of the best mobile hotspots for the money. You can get your hands on the device for $79.99 on Amazon.

H2O Bolt Unite

This is the cheapest option on this list. It features a 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen and includes a $50 data plan that gets you 10 GB of data. It comes with a 3-in-1 SIM card that works on AT&T’s 4G network. The H2O Bolt Unite supports up to 10 connected devices at the same time and packs a 2,500 mAh battery that’s good for around 10 hours of use.

It has a very simple and minimalistic design I’m sure a lot of people like and offers a lot of the standard features seen on other devices like setting up a guest network, among other things.

It currently retails for exactly $59.97 on Amazon, which is a great deal considering it has a touch screen and comes with 10 GB of data. When it comes to best mobile hotspots, this one isn’t towards the top of the list, but it gets the job done without breaking the bank and that makes it worthy of your consideration.

Alcatel Linkzone

The last product on the list is the Alcatel Linkzone. The 4G mobile hotspot sports a tiny display that basically only shows you four icons for cell signal, Wi-Fi, SMS text messages, and battery status. It supports up to 15 connected devices that you can manage through a web interface, where you can also check your data usage, play around with the settings, and more.

The device has 8 GB of internal memory that you can expand for an additional 32 GB with the help of a microSD card. It has a small battery with a capacity of 1,800 mAh that will provide you with around 6 hours of usage and has a standby time of up to 12 days.

You’ll find the power button on the top and a port on the bottom for charging and connecting it to a PC. The back cover is removable and reveals the battery along with the SIM and microSD card slots.

You can get the Alcatel Linkzone from T-Mobile for $97, which includes a $15 mobile internet refill card and a SIM starter kit. Hit the button below if you’re interested. If you’re looking for a good deal that includes some internet access out of the box, this is one of the best WiFi hotspots you can get your hands on.

Best WiFi hotspots – summing it up

The six devices listed above are our picks for the best WiFi hotspots you can currently get on the market. Whether you are looking for a device to use as your main Internet connection, or just something for use in emergencies or rare circumstances, any of these should get the job done without a hitch.

If you think we have missed any, do let us know in the comment section below. Also feel free to share which one would you consider getting.