Misfit, the wearables company that was scooped up by Fossil in 2015, unveiled its first touchscreen smartwatch back at CES 2017. At the time of the announcement, Misfit remained pretty quiet about one of the Vapor’s biggest features: the software. It was widely speculated that the company was planning to forgo Android Wear for a proprietary OS, but that was never set in stone.

Today, Misfit is clearing up some confusion and has just announced that the Vapor will indeed be powered by Android Wear 2.0.

Android Wear 2.0 was first unveiled in early February alongside LG’s Watch Sport and Watch Style, bringing along with it tons of improvements and new features. In version 2.0, users will get to take advantage of Google Assistant, customizable watch faces with complications, standalone watch apps, as well as an enhanced fitness experience with the new Google Fit. To read more about Android Wear 2.0, head to our announcement post here.

See also: Which smartwatches will get updated to Android Wear 2.0?

As a refresher, the Misfit Vapor features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel casing, as well as a touch-enabled bezel that allows you to browse through the interface without the need to touch the display. Pretty neat, huh? Additional specs can be found in the table below:

Misfit Vapor Display 1.39-inch AMOLED display

326ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Gyroscope

Optical heart rate sensor

GPS Connectivity Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Water resistance 5ATM (up to 50 meters) Colors Jet Black, Rose Gold Software Android Wear 2.0 Compatibility Android 4.3 or higher

iOS 9 or higher Size 44mm Price $199

The Vapor will certainly be a fitness-focused smartwatch. It has a built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor, water resistance up to 50 meters, as well as 4GB of on-board storage which should be more than enough to store your favorite playlists and albums directly on the watch.

It’s worth noting that there isn’t NFC on board, so you won’t be able to use Android Pay to pay for things without your phone or wallet.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this watch is that it’ll be cheap. The Vapor will be available sometime in late summer this year in Jet Black and Rose Gold color options for just $199. That’s really not a bad price at all, considering the relatively high-end specs under the hood.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more about the Misfit Vapor. For now, what are your thoughts? Planning on buying one once it becomes available?

Next: Best Android Wear watches