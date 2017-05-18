With traditional point-and-click games seeing somewhat of a resurgence over the last couple years, particularly on mobile, it was no surprise then that Milkmaid of the Milky Way, released earlier in the year for PC, Mac, and iOS, tried to cash in on the increased interest. The game has actually done pretty well for itself, critically speaking, and now the quirky game makes its way to Android.

With an aesthetic reminiscent of classic Lucasarts titles, Milkmaid of the Milky Way puts players in the shoes of Ruth, who is a milkmaid who lives in a secluded farm in 1920s Norway. Unfortunately for Ruth, her daily routine is interrupted when she receives visitors from outer space in a large golden ship who abduct her cows. It is up to Ruth to get her cows back and find her own place in the universe while doing so.

Milkmaid of the Milky Way has several things going for it, such as the lack of in-app purchases and its handcrafted 90s-style graphics. What makes the game more impressive is the one-man team of Mattis Folkestad behind the game, the writing being in English, French, and Norwegian, and all of its dialogue written in rhyme. That might irritate some, but it helps Milkmaid of the Milky Way stand out from the rest and lends it a bit of extra charm in the process.

As previously mentioned, Milkmaid of the Milky Way has already been available for PC, Mac, and iOS, but the game now received a quiet introduction to Android. You can download it now from the Play Store for an introductory price of $1.99, though the full price will be $4.49.