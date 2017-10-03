If you haven’t heard about it, this little device has been making quite a buzz among diehard Spotify fans. The Mighty is in many ways the first of its kind. Physically reminiscent of the iPod Shuffle (remember those?) the Mighty is a tiny musical companion that lets you listen to your music on the go without having to worry about bringing your phone.

An obviously ideal workout companion, the Mighty can hold over 1,000 songs, stream music over wifi, and it supports Bluetooth and wired headphones. The rugged little beastie is water resistant and drop resistant, and a firm clip on the back lets you wear it right on your clothes if you want.

With 5 hours of battery life and playlist support, you’ll be able to jam out while still getting away from the distractions of constant notifications and the fear of accidentally breaking one of these increasingly fragile and bulky smartphones. (Note 8 anyone?)

Mighty in a Glance:

No signal, no problem – music stored offline

Works w/ Spotify Premium

Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack)

Packs a 1,000+ song capacity

Delivers up to 5 hours of battery life

Features drop & water resistance

Holds multiple playlists

Compatible with iOS 9.3.5 and above (iPhone 5 and newer) and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above

The Mighty has just launched and is only available in a handful of places. Color options include black, white, and orange, and the retail price is $85.99. However, for a limited time, you can get 10% off when you check out with the coupon code MIGHTY10.

Intrigued? Hit the button below to start jamming without stopping for your phone!

