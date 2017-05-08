The Sony Xperia XA1 has made its way to Canada. The smartphone is already available at Videotron for $319.95. You can choose between the black or white color option and will receive the Sony XB550AP headphones for free along with your purchase — while supplies last.

The Sony Xperia XA1 was announced at MWC in February and went on sale in the US and a number of European countries last week. It’s a mid-ranger with a 5-inch 720p display and is powered by the Helio P20 chipset. The device has 3 GB of RAM and offers 32 GB of storage that can be expanded for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card.

See also: BlackBerry KEYone coming to the US and Canada on May 31

It’s equipped with a 23 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a front-facing selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor. Other features include a non-removable 2,300 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with Sony’s custom UI on top.

If you’re in the market for a new mid-range smartphone, the Sony Xperia XA1 isn’t a bad choice. You can get it by visiting Videotron’s website below.

In case you’re not a big fan of Sony’s smartphones, you might consider checking out the Moto G5. The budget-friendly device launched in Canada last week and will set you back $250.