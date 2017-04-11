Indian smartphone manufacturer, Micromax, has announced the launch of two new smartphones – Evok Note and Evok Power – as part of an exclusive Evok series in a strategic partnership with online retailer Flipkart.

Micromax has a good standing in offline retails channels, but with this latest partnership, the company aims to establish an exclusive brand that could drive its sale online. To start with, Micromax will launch devices as part of the new Evok series to gain share in ₹6-12k online category and build Micromax brand preference on Flipkart.

Micromax has always been a frontrunner when it comes to breaking performance barriers with our innovative product offerings and the success of all our Canvas series is a testimony to this. With the launch of the new Evok series, we further strengthen our resolve to offer the best products to consumers at competitive price points. – Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics

Micromax Evok Note Specifications

Display: 13.97cm (5.5-inch) Full HD | 400 nits | 2.5D curved glass

Processor: 1.3GHz Mediatek MT6753 octa-core

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 64GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP with 5P lens | PDAF | Dual Tone flash

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

The Evok Note sports a metal unibody design, with a slim visual aspect. It also features a front fingerprint sensor.

Micromax Evok Power Specifications

Display: 12.7cm (5.0-inch) Full HD IPS | 2.5D curved glass | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Quad-core Mediatek processor

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 64GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 8MP AF

Front Camera: 5MP FF

Battery: 4,000 mAh

The Evok Power sports a metal back, but has a rubberized shock absorbing casing around the edges. It also boasts of fingerprint oil resistance on the fingerprint sensor.

Both smartphones run stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow, although Micromax bundles a bunch of pre-installed apps. The Evok Note is priced at ₹9,499 ($148) while the Evok Power is priced at ₹6,999 ($109), and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting midnight (12:00 am) today.