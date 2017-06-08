A crowdfunding project is generally considered a success if it raises 100% of its target. Back in 2015 the Micro Drone 3.0 raised over 3,000% of the required funding. Why? Because it’s ‘The drone for everyone’.

This isn’t the cheapest drone on the market, nor is it the most heavy-duty. But that’s the point. It falls perfectly in that mid-point between affordability and innovation. You can get mini drones for $40 or cheaper these days. But in the Micro Drone, you get what you pay for.

Stick your phone in a VR headset and get aboard your drone in 3D.

Apart from its compact size and sleek look, the Micro Drone has some other cool features. It comes with a Wifi camera module which takes 720p HD footage. You can store this on an SD card or stream it live to your smartphone.

Taking this to its logical conclusion, you can stick your phone in a VR headset and get aboard your drone in 3D.

Another lovely touch is that the Micro Drone is entirely modular. Every part either snaps or slides in. Let’s face it, if this is your first drone then you’re going to crash it a few times. You didn’t just jump on a bike and master it first time did you. But with the modular build and spare parts included, you can replace any damaged pieces with ease.

It can also fly up to 45mph and upside down. What more do you want?

The Micro Drone 3.0 raised over $3.5 million in investor capital on Indiegogo. If you pick it up there then the basic package alone will set you back $195. However, there’s currently an offer that gets you the Micro Drone 3.0 Combo Pack for just $145. This includes propeller guards and some extra blades. Looks like a steal to us.

