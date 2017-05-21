Today we learned that WinnerGear is selling their MicFlip Fully Reversable MicroUSB Cable at a reduced rate of $14.

The main feature of this USB cable is actually pretty cool. Everyone knows the frustration of having to figure out which way to plug in their cables, and it always seems to take three tries (or more). With the MicFlip, it doesn’t matter how you plug it in.

The general spec is solid too. Gold coated plugs to resist corrosion, super strong nylon braided cable which resists tangling. It’s about as pimped out as a USB cable can get.

At the end of the day it’s innovative, but it’s still a USB cable. More and more products are moving to USB Type-C these days, but a lot of us are still going to be using MicroUSB for some time. Might as well cut out the main irritant.

Even if you’re not in the market for a cable, you may as well give the ad a watch. It’s pretty damn funny.

