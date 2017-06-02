Magisk Manager, an app that made it possible to run Android Pay and Pokemon Go on rooted phones, has been removed from the Google Play Store for violating its malicious behavior policy. The app, which could hide software modifications from apps that require unaltered operating systems, was pulled on Google‘s authority, and its lead developer, topjohnwu, was emailed with an explanation of the decision.

The dev suspects that the app conflicts with two Google policies specifically: “Apps that introduce or exploit security vulnerabilities,” and “Apps or SDKs that download executable code, such as dex files or native code, from a source other than Google Play.” If this is the case, Google is within its rights to remove it from the Play Store.

See also: Google Play can now prevent rooted users from downloading certain apps

Though Magisk Manager des appear to have violated Google’s terms, the app itself isn’t inherently dangerous: it’s basically a way to enable rooted users to enjoy services that would otherwise be blocked, and it’s well-respected in the Android community.

The story isn’t over for Magisk (which stands for “Magic Mask”) though, as topjohnwu has vowed to continue work on the app and will likely distribute it through third-party sites. In fact, instead of calling it quits, topjohnwu claims that Magisk might be undergoing its “most active development since release.”

If you’re interested in finding out what’s next for the Magisk Manager, keep an eye on the Magisk Manager XDA thread here.