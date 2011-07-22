The HTC Wildfire S, a small and compact Android phone also known as the HTC Marvel, will be available on T-Mobile starting August 3. Subscribers can avail themselves of the phone for US$80 with a two-year contract with T-Mobile and after a US$50 mail-in rebate.

The low-cost handset runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread with HTC Sense. It includes the essential functions and features of an Android handset and is targeted at those who prefer a simple phone for voice calls, Web browsing, email, and social networking.

It sports a 3.2-inch HVGA-quality capacitive touchscreen, 5-megapixel camera (with video recording capability), and Swype as its virtual keyboard. The HTC Wildfire S carries a 600-MHz Qualcomm MSM7227 system-on-a-chip and 512 megabytes of RAM.

First introduced at the Mobile World Congress this year, the white finish version HTC Wildfire S will be available in T-Mobile retail outlets. The black finish version will be exclusively sold by Walmart, Sam’s Club, and T-Mobile’s online shop.

Will the HTC Wildfire S be your next entry-level phone?