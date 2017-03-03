The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are two of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017. They will both feature a dual-curved screen with small bezels that, according to the latest leaked images, looks gorgeous. Thanks to a recent trademark application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), we now know what the display will be called.

The application shows that it will be called “Infinity Display”. Unfortunately, the documentation doesn’t reveal much more than that. The only other info listed is that it will be used on “mobile telephones”.

In case you have missed it, we have been hearing a lot of rumors regarding Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices lately. The Galaxy S8 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch screen, while its bigger brother will sport a 6.2-inch display.

Both of them will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset and won’t feature a physical Home button on the front. This means that the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the back of the devices, next to the camera. The recently leaked images also show that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will sport an additional button on the side, which will reportedly offer quick access to Samsung’s digital assistant called Bixby.

Samsung’s upcoming devices look to be very promising and will probably be a hit among consumers. The tech giant will officially announce them on March 29 in New York City, while sales are expected to begin in mid-April.