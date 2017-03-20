Link Bubble was all the hype thanks to its unorthodox way of handling web pages. The unconventional browser brought another level of multitasking, minimizing pages to bubbles, similar to what Facebook does with Messenger chat heads. It’s a great tool, but it seems the team is bringing it to an end.

Yesterday Brave announced they are unpublishing Link Bubble from the Google Play Store, a move caused by the team’s disappointment with Google’s support.

The plain fact is this: Link Bubble is simply not set up for success in the long run, given Google’s refusal to fix Android to support a webview that runs and renders from a background service (this is how Link Bubble runs in order to float bubbles over your current app).

This does mean that it is being phased out, but the application isn’t exactly dead yet. Those who have already installed Link Bubble can continue to use it as they regularly would. In addition, there is still a possibility of getting updates, which current users would still get. Don’t have the app? Download it from Brave’s Github account.

The team aims to shift its focus to Brave, a more complete browser with tabs, ad blocking, tracking protection and more. It’s a great alternative, and we have listed it as one of the 10 best Android browsers. You should at least give it a spin. I will sure miss those bubbles, though. Will you?