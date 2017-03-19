Well, that didn’t take long. If you’re interested in checking out the new LG Watch Style but aren’t so keen on the $250 price point, we’ve got a deal for you.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Watch Style for just $179.99 in Titanium, Silver and Rose Gold color options. Normally, the Titanium and Silver variants are sold for $249.99, while the Rose Gold version is sold for $279.99. So depending on which color you choose, you’re saving $70-$100 with this deal… not bad!

Interestingly enough, there are no strings attached with this deal. These are all brand new, non-refurbished watches. If you’re looking to save a bit more cash though, it’s worth noting you can also buy an open box LG Watch Style in Titanium for around $150 at the link provided below.

Interested in grabbing this deal? Head to the Best Buy link attached below!