Update: According to a source spoken to by Android Police, the LG Watch Style price will "start at $249". In an even more recent report, it is further iterated that the LG Watch Sport will cost an extra $100, with a price of $349.

LG is making two Android Wear smartwatches for Google to launch alongside Android Wear 2.0 in the very near future. A new leak from Evan Blass reveals one of them, the LG Watch Style, in two of three color options. The LG Watch Sport, the larger wearable LG is making, has not yet been pictured in such detail, although some low-res renders were doing the rounds recently.

Blass didn’t reveal anything much about the devices, other than the colors: silver and rose gold. But the rumor mill puts a 1.2-inch P-OLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution, 4 GB of storage, 512 MB of RAM, IP 67 rating and a 240 mAh battery in the more stylish version of the Google watch.

The LG Watch Sport variant is rumored to have more RAM (768 MB), a larger battery (430 mAh), larger screen (1.38 inches at 480 x 480 resolution), IP 68 rating, GPS, NFC and LTE connectivity. Huawei’s rumored Watch 2 is also expected to deliver LTE at MWC 2017 next month.

LG, working with Google, however, may reveal these two new smartwatches ahead of MWC on February 9 according to Blass.

Interestingly though, considering the Nexus-like production of these wearables, there is no visible Google branding in the renders. Make of that what you will. Remember, LG was one of Google’s original Wear partners, producing the original LG G Watch under similarly tight constraints.