The LG V20 is currently on sale new on eBay for $299. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for LG’s flagship phablet from last year — it was on sale only two weeks ago for $440 — but this latest offer comes with a couple of caveats.

Firstly, it’s a network-locked device, which means you’re restricted to using the device on Sprint and Sprint MVNO Networks such as Ting, FreedomPop & RingPlus. Also, the device ships without the original box, though it is new and unused, and still includes the battery and OEM LG Charger and USB Type-C Cable.

See also: LG V20 review: a premium phone that will delight audiophiles

If those aren’t deal breakers for you, for $299 you’re getting a phone with a 5.7-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space (expandable via microSD card). It also comes with a 16 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 3,200 mAh removable battery and fingerprint scanner. The sound quality offered is pretty good, too.

In addition, the LG V20 comes with Android Nougat out of the box, meaning it should, in theory, be upgraded to the next two Android versions.

We thought the LG V20 was an excellent buy when it was introduced at the end of October priced at $799 unlocked — you’ll be hard-pressed to find another Android phone this capable for 300 bucks right now.

Read all our thoughts on the LG V20 in our review linked above, and view it on eBay at the link below.