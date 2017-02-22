Just a few days ago the LG V20 was offered for $500 – down from its $800 original price – and we were pretty stoked about the deal. If you missed out on that one, now an even better deal has surfaced! Well, at least if you’re a T-Mobile fan.

In this latest deal, T-Mobile is offering up the V20 for just $360, down from its previous price of $769. Even better, you can combine this deal with LG’s free offer for a LG MiniBeam projector, which is valued at $350. The only catch here is that the MiniBeam projector offer ends after today, so if you want this little freebie — you better move fast.

As a refresher, the LG V20 is a large device with a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Additionally, the device also features a 2.1-inch secondary display that can show app shortcuts, your favorite contacts, calendar events, and more.

You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256 GB). The device sports a dual camera setup (16 MP + 8 MP) and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor. Other features worth mentioning are a metal body, a removable 3,200 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor located on the back, below the cameras. The LG V20 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

If you’re in the market for a phablet, you really can’t go wrong with the LG 20. Especially if you can get it for such an epic price.