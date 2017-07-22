Welcome to the LG V10 Android update tracker page. This article covers all major U.S. carriers with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. We will continue to update it as new information surfaces, but note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.
LG V10 Android Marshmallow update
The LG V10 received the Marshmallow update internationally as well as in the US in March 2016 (at least on Verizon). All major US carriers have now rolled out the LG V10 Marshmallow update.
LG V10 Android Nougat update
The LG V10 was released in October, 2015, with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, Just before it’s two-year birthday, the Android Nougat update landed first in South Korea on May 24, 2017 and hit the US on July 19, 2017 on T-Mobile.
LG V10 Update US
|LG V10 updates - US
|Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Android 6.0 Marshmallow first available: October 5, 2015
Verizon LG V10 (VS990) update:
- March 24, 2017, Verizon becomes the first carrier to roll out Marshmallow to the LG V10.
Number of days it took Verizon to update to Marshmallow: 172
AT&T LG V10 (H900) update:
- April 21, 2016, The LG V10 gets Marshmallow on AT&T.
Number of days it took AT&T to update to Marshmallow: 205
T-Mobile LG V10 (H901) update:
- April 11, 2016, T-Mobile LG V10 owners begin to receive Marshmallow in the US.
- July 19, 2017, T-Mobile becomes the first US carrier to roll out the LG V10 Nougat update.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Marshmallow: 189
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Nougat: 331
First carrier to roll out Android Nougat for the LG V10: T-Mobile (331 days)
International LG V10 (H960A) update:
- March 9, 2016, Marshmallow starts rolling out to the LG V10 in Europe, beginning in Turkey.
- May 24, 2017, The LG V10 Nougat update starts rolling out in South Korea.
