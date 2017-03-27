Because of the whole Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, some consumers are still scared that their smartphone will explode in their hands. LG wants to let everyone know that if they buy the G6, an incident like that will not happen.

Ahead of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ reveal, LG has decided to start promoting the safety of its batteries. The company took a few members of the press on a tour of its factory in South Korea where it showed them exactly how batteries found in the G6 are tested.

The main point LG tried to make was that the batteries will not explode even if you damage them. A battery lab staff member demonstrated this by dropping a 9.1 kg (20 pounds) weight onto a battery from a height of 61 centimeters (24 inches). Among a bunch of other tests, a battery was also punctured with a sharp nail.

Although they did get damaged in every test, the batteries did not catch fire or explode. An LG researcher said that smartphone batteries are like explosives, but if they are well designed they should not explode even when given a strong shock.

The LG G6 has been selling quite well in South Korea. The company hopes that the story will be the same in other markets, especially in the US. It biggest competitors, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, will be announced in just two days — March 29 — which is why LG has decided to start promoting the safety of its batteries.

The strategy definitely doesn’t hurt, but it’s hard to say how much of an impact it will have on consumers’ purchasing decisions. We must remember that Samsung has been promoting the safety and quality of its products ever since the Note 7 fiasco began. The company has introduced an 8-step battery safety check and released a video showing various tests its smartphones have to complete before they can hit the market, among others.