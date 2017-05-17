If you are looking to get a smartphone similar to a headset in the Samsung Galaxy Note series, but without a premium price, T-Mobile’s latest phone might be worth a look. The LG Stylo 3 Plus combines a large 5.7-inch display with an included stylus pen for the mid-range price of $225 without a contract.

The phone’s display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor running at 1.4 GHz, along with 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot to add up to 2 TB of storage. It also has a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, a 3,080 mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

T-Mobile has posted an unboxing video of the LG Stylo 3 Plus, which also offers a demo of the phone’s embedded stylus pen. It can be used with the phone’s Pen Pop 2.0 software to work with apps that can help owners take a quick screenshot, write down notes or even magnify a portion of the display.

In addition to the $225 no-contract price, T-Mobile is also selling the LG Stylo 3 Plus for $9 down and $9 a month for 24 months, or qualified customers can also get the phone for $0 upfront and $10 a month with the carrier’s JUMP! on Demand plan. MetroPCS will also start selling the same phone sometime in June.

What do you think of this new large screen phone from T-Mobile? Will its price and included stylus make you want to try it out? Let us know in the comments!