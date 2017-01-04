With the Note 7 gone, looking for a stylus equipped alternative? While you won’t find anything nearly as high-end, LG does have a more budget friendly alternative. At CES 2017 LG announced the LG Stylo 3, a mid-range phablet offering mid-to-low range specs and na affordale price point.

The Stylo 3 rocks a MediaTek octa-core processor powered by 3GB of RAM and navigated by the latest version of the Android operating system, 7.0 Nougat. On the software side, it’s essentially identical to the LG V20, just accompanied with a sleek stylus for all your jotting needs.

Related Articles The top three Android phone makers lost ground in the US ... LG G7 and V30 may both see accelerated launches

While a stylus is equipped, the LG Stylos 3 is obviously not a Note 7 competior, offering much more modest specs. There are some similarities, though. First, there’s the obvious inclusion a stylus. Next, the software here closely mimics the Note 7, allowing you to pop out the stylus and scribble away without any unnecessary interface, but the Note 7 also delivered a very impressive camera, which is something you just can’t say about the Stylo 3. Pictures were serviceable enough under ideal lighting conditions, but even the lighting of the showcase room at CES proved a challenge for the 13MP selfie cam.

It’s worth noting that the stylus is notably thinner than we’ve previously seen. We’ve yet to really determine whether or not this is an improvement, and further experience with the Stylo 3 is definitely merited. Some members of our team found the thinner pen more comfortable than the comparably thick Note 7 stylus, but others found it flimsy and needlessly minimalist.

In short, the LG Stylo 3 is far from a flagship device, but really that’s no surprise since you’re paying so much less for it. If you’re someone who values the stylus attributes over conventional performance benchmarks, then this might be a device to consider. However, power users should venture forth with caution.

What do you think of the LG Stylo 3 so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!