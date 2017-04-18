LG announced that it’ll add additional apps and content to LG Smart World that are specifically made for LG G6’s 18:9 ratio display and Quad DAC (for certain markets).

With the Galaxy S8 duo breaking pre-order records left and right, LG is apparently feeling the heat from its competition. LG Electronics’ vice president Sung Jin Cho has announced that the company will expand LG G6-specific content over the next month, from 200 or so apps and multimedia content available right now to over 300.

The G6 was the first smartphone to launch with an unusual 18:9 ratio display or also known as Univisium. It’s wider than the conventional 16:9 ratio and is set to become the next norm for cinematography, with content makers like Netflix being one of its main advocates. Although Google has urged developers to add support for 18:9 and 18.5:9 ratios, some apps still look a little awkward on phones like the G6 and the Galaxy S8.

LG wants G6 users to be able to take full advantage of the device’s immersive screen, and that’s why it offers optimized apps and content through its proprietary app store, LG Smart World. For now, the store has 200 or so apps, games, videos, and music that utilize G6’s wide screen and support for Quad DAC (limited to Korea and few Asian countries), but the number is set to increase by 50 percent soon.

The South Korean electronics giant will add additional 100 or so digital content to LG Smart World, which will include Full Vision-ready games as well as free Hi-Fi tracks and 18:9 music videos.

