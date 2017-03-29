The LG G6 isn’t set to be released until April 7, but last week we heard that T-Mobile was shipping early pre-orders to customers. It seems other manufacturers are now following suit, as some of those who pre-ordered the handset AT&T and Sprint have started to receive delivery notices for it.
Android Central reports that the pre-order customers have been sent delivery notifications which indicate that the handset will arrive as soon as today (March 29) — though it’s not clear exactly which customers this applies to. Today also happens to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S8 from LG’s South Korean rival Samsung.
LG recently announced that Korean pre-orders for the device had beaten expectations, and it has offered a number of incentives for pre-ordering the device in the US, including a free Google Home speaker worth $129, and a free 43-inch LG Smart TV worth $350 value when activating the LG G6 on a new line with Verizon Unlimited. You can view the rest of the LG G6 US prices and offers here.
