LG has confirmed that the LG G6 will feature dual rear cameras with 13 MP resolution, the same as can be found on the LG V20 and LG G5. LG made the announcement today in a Korean press release, along with a few other details regarding the camera technology of its new flagship.

The dual rear cameras will be capable of producing shots with a 125-degree field of view while the front camera will provide a 100-degree field of view (though the front camera’s resolution is yet to be specified).

LG also notes that G6 owners would be able to take 360-degree panorama shots, produce GIFs from photos and use a “square camera” mode to take photos immediately ready to be shared on Instagram.

Other software improvements include new selfie filters and new shooting modes such as “guide shot”, which superimposes a previous photo into the frame to act as a reference for a new shot. This could really help Android sites when trying to take two photos of an identical scene using different settings, if it allows for that.

The LG G6 will be fully unveiled in six days at a press event ahead of MWC 2017. What are your thoughts on it so far? Let us know in the comments.